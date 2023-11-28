Wiregrass Gives Back
Dale County fire claims one life

Fire engine generic
By Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:04 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -One person died late Monday in a Dale County house fire, the coroner, John Cawley, confirmed to News4.

The fire happened near Level Plains in the furthestmost part of Dale County, where U.S. Highway 84 and Dale County Highway 1 intersect.

Cawley, when reached by News4, had not arrived at the death scene and could provide no additional information other than the victim had been rushed to a nearby hospital in Enterprise.

He said he would publicly name the victim upon notification of the next of kin.

