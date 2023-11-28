Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Dale County fire claims one life

The fire happened near Level Plains in the furthestmost part of Dale County, where U.S. Highway 84 and Dale County Highway 1 intersect.
Fire engine generic
Fire engine generic(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:04 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: The victim of the late Monday house fire in Dale County has been identified as Amanda Grout, 38, of Level Plains according to coroner John Cawley.

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - One person died late Monday in a Dale County house fire, the coroner, John Cawley, confirmed to News4.

The fire happened near Level Plains in the furthest part of Dale County, where U.S. Highway 84 and Dale County Highway 1 intersect.

Cawley, when reached by News4, had not arrived at the death scene and could provide no additional information other than the victim had been rushed to a nearby hospital in Enterprise.

He said he would publicly name the victim upon notification of the next of kin.

This story has been updated to reflect the name of the victim.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder suspect Mekhi Lawton at a stand your ground court hearing on November 27, 2023.
Judge considers whether to drop charges against Peanut Parade shooter
Dothan City Schools
Dothan City Schools early dismissal for holiday and Christmas break
Coach Ashley Kilcrease is retiring as head coach of the Straughn Tigers
Straughn head football coach to retire
Former Daleville basketball standout passes away
Former Daleville basketball star passes away in car accident

Latest News

One Wiregrass grocery store is doing their part this Giving Tuesday to help the Salvation Army...
Talking Salvation Army starter packs at Hometown Food Center
Straughn searching for new head coach
Straughn searching for new head coach
Former Daleville basketball standout passes away
Former Daleville basketball standout passes away
741 children in Alabama found their forever homes in 2023.
Adoptions increase in Alabama in 2023