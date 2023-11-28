Dale County fire claims one life

UPDATE: The victim of the late Monday house fire in Dale County has been identified as Amanda Grout, 38, of Level Plains according to coroner John Cawley.

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - One person died late Monday in a Dale County house fire, the coroner, John Cawley, confirmed to News4.

The fire happened near Level Plains in the furthest part of Dale County, where U.S. Highway 84 and Dale County Highway 1 intersect.

Cawley, when reached by News4, had not arrived at the death scene and could provide no additional information other than the victim had been rushed to a nearby hospital in Enterprise.

He said he would publicly name the victim upon notification of the next of kin.

This story has been updated to reflect the name of the victim.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.