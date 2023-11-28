Wiregrass Gives Back
Clear and Cold Tonight

From Meteorologist Zack Webster in the 4Warn Storm Center
By Zack Webster
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Skies are finally clearing out and we should see plenty of sunshine around the Wiregrass this afternoon. Those clear skies will also lead to a chilly and frosty night and early Wednesday morning for us. Clouds are back on the increase as we start turning a little warmer by Thursday, then another very beneficial round of rain is on the way to the region by the weekend.

FREEZE WARNING – A Freeze Warning is in effect for much of the Wiregrass from midnight CST tonight to 7 AM CST Wednesday morning. Most locations will be in the lower 30s, but some isolated middle and upper 20s are possible over our northern counties. Remember the three P’s: pets, plants, and pipes. Bring outdoor pets and small, sensitive plants inside. Cover up any sensitive plants that cannot be moved inside. Cover any exposed outdoor pipes or allow them to slowly drip to keep from freezing and bursting.

TODAY – Sunny. High near 58°. Winds NNW at 10 mph.

TONIGHT – Clear and cold. Frost and freeze conditions likely. Low near 31°. Winds NNW at 5 mph

TOMORROW – Sunny in the morning. A few high clouds return by the afternoon. High near 58°. Winds N at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly sunny. Low: 35° High: 61°

FRI: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 48° High: 72° 60%

SAT: Showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64° High: 70° 80%

SUN: Showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64° High: 72° 80%

MON: Any rain ends through the morning, then partly sunny. Low: 63° High: 71° 40% AM

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – *Small Craft Advisory until noon CST.* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 20 kts, decreasing to 10-15 kts late. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The Atlantic basin is quiet with just a few days left in the Atlantic hurricane season.

