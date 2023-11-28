Better Business Bureau: Beware of scammers as you shop online

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Experts with the Better Business Bureau are warning people to be aware of scammers as they shop for the holidays and Cyber Monday.

As one of the year’s biggest shopping days, Cyber Monday is known for its good deals, but experts warn that if a deal seems too good to be true, it most likely is. According to the president of BBB Central and South Alabama, Carl Bates, there are ways to protect yourself against scams while shopping online. Bates says he recommends that people use a credit card for purchasing items online to make it easier to dispute fraudulent charges.

Tips to protect yourself against scammers:

Always double-check that you are shopping on the correct website.

Bates said one of the most sure-fire ways to know that something is a scam is spelling errors. He says, “We see a lot of websites where it’s not a legitimate website where they’ve taken the word target and added an s to it or misspelled it and that happens all across the board. Those are scammers trying to put up a false website to get you to order.”

Be careful of phone calls and text messages.

According to Bates, scammers oftentimes use text messages and phone calls to advertise their fake deals. He explains that more than likely any texts or calls regarding deals are scams. “Be careful of any texts or phone calls you get offering you a great deal, or if it’s a shipping issue, the major online retailers do not text you with shipping issues,” says Bates.

Do not click on links.

Bates explained that scams will often have links attached that can compromise your technology. He advises, “If you get a text offering you a great deal or a shipping issue, that is not something you want to click on.” Bates says if you do click the link, it may add software to your phone or computer to steal your identity.

Read the fine print and return policy.

Although there are a lot of scams online, Bates says that sometimes simple misreading of a product description can lead to ordering a product that does not seem correct.

“We had people last year that ordered Christmas trees and thought they were getting a 7-to-8-foot tree. They got a 6 to 8-inch tree that was a seedling that would grow to be an 8-foot tree, and there was no return on those,” said Bates. “They got what they ordered, but that was in the fine print.”

Here’s more advice from law enforcement:

Law enforcement officials also recommend that consumers update their devices and add anti-virus software in order to defend against scams. Experts also note the importance of a secure Wi-Fi network and buying products from the official company websites.

If you have any questions or complaints about a business, Bates says you can always call their office at 205-558-2222.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.