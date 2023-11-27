Wiregrass Gives Back
Two women arrested for smuggling into prison

Both women were arrested and transported into the Washington County Jail on charges of heroin...
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two Jacksonville women were arrested after authorities say they snuck drugs into a detention facility.

On Sunday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Northwest Florida Reception Center regarding an investigation of two suspects.

Officials say 22-year-old Shawnya Latanga Hagans and 31-year-old Jaymicka Lashelle Oruamabo smuggled contraband into the NWFL Reception Center while reportedly visiting an inmate.

Both women were arrested and transported into the Washington County Jail on charges of heroin possession with intent to sell or manufacture, heroin trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, and 2 counts of smuggling contraband into a detention facility.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

