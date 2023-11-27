Wiregrass Gives Back
Turning Colder & Drier

From Meteorologist Ryan Dugger in the 4Warn Storm Center
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By Ryan Dugger
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SYNOPSIS – As today’s showers move east towards the Atlantic, skies will clear and temperatures will drop to the middle 40s as cold and dry air takes their place overnight. While sunnier skies will stick around for the next few days, chilly mornings and cool afternoons are in store for much of the week. We’re tracking another wave of moisture from the Gulf that can provide decent rainfall from showers and a few thunderstorms, and boost our temperatures next weekend.

TONIGHT – Skies clearing. Low near 45°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph. 10%

TOMORROW – A few high clouds. High near 58°. Winds NW at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – High cloudiness. Low near 37°. Winds NNW at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Sunny. Low: 37° High: 57° 0%

WED: A few high clouds. Low: 34° High: 60° 0%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 48° High: 70° 5%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Low: 48° High: 70° 40%

SAT: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 60° High: 72° 40%

SUN: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 62° High: 74° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The Atlantic and Caribbean are looking tranquil in the days ahead.

Meteorologist Ryan Dugger Weathercast Saturday, November 25, 2023
Meteorologist Ryan Dugger Weathercast Saturday, November 25, 2023
