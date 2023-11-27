Turning Colder & Drier

SYNOPSIS – As today’s showers move east towards the Atlantic, skies will clear and temperatures will drop to the middle 40s as cold and dry air takes their place overnight. While sunnier skies will stick around for the next few days, chilly mornings and cool afternoons are in store for much of the week. We’re tracking another wave of moisture from the Gulf that can provide decent rainfall from showers and a few thunderstorms, and boost our temperatures next weekend.

TONIGHT – Skies clearing. Low near 45°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph. 10%

TOMORROW – A few high clouds. High near 58°. Winds NW at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – High cloudiness. Low near 37°. Winds NNW at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Sunny. Low: 37° High: 57° 0%

WED: A few high clouds. Low: 34° High: 60° 0%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 48° High: 70° 5%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Low: 48° High: 70° 40%

SAT: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 60° High: 72° 40%

SUN: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 62° High: 74° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The Atlantic and Caribbean are looking tranquil in the days ahead.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @zackwebwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.