Straughn head football coach to retire
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Straughn High School’s head football coach, Ashley Kilcrease is retiring.
He has been head coach for the Tigers since 2021 and led them to a 24-10 record over three years.
Kilcrease graduated from Brantley and went back to his alma mater as offensive coordinator from 2004-2012 before becoming head coach in 2013. During his time there, Brantley saw 5 successful seasons with an overall 48-16 record.
He also served as the head baseball coach at Brantley from 1998-2012 where he led them to a state championship win in 2009.
From 2018-2020, Kilcrease was the assistant principal at Andalusia Elementary School and helped with their Junior High football team.
Kilcrease said that his retirement was “100% a family decision” and that “Straughn is a great place and definitely hard to leave.”
There is no information on who will take Kilcrease’s place as head coach next season.
