Staying Dry and Cool

From Meteorologist Zack Webster in the 4Warn Storm Center
By Zack Webster
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – After a cloudy, wet, and gloomy day yesterday, we should start seeing a little more sunshine through the day today. Mostly high clouds will continue to hold tough for much of the day, and northerly winds will continue to push cooler air into the region. Sunny to mostly sunny skies continue through much of the opening half of the week, but expect temperatures to continue to stay well below average. We’ll have to watch for some frost and potentially a light freeze Tuesday and Wednesday morning. We’ll start to warm up by the end of the week, but rain chances will be on the increase along with it.

TODAY – Partly sunny with mostly high cloudiness. High near 57°. Winds NW at 10 mph.

TONIGHT – High cloudiness. Low near 36°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph

TOMORROW – Some morning high clouds, then turning sunny. High near 57°. Winds NNW at 10 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Sunny with some high clouds. Low: 32° High: 58°

THU: Partly sunny. Low: 36° High: 63°

FRI: Scattered showers. Low: 48° High: 72° 50%

SAT: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Low: 60° High: 72° 40%

SUN: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62° High: 74° 50%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – *High rip current risk through late tonight.* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 20 kts, decreasing to 15 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The Atlantic basin is quiet as we enter the final week of the Atlantic hurricane season.

