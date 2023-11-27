Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

NWS takes Calera radar site offline for upgrades

The National Weather Service is confirming that one of its radar sites will be offline for...
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The National Weather Service is confirming that one of its radar sites in central Alabama will be offline for approximately two weeks while upgrades are made.

The KBMX radar, located in Calera (Shelby County), was taken offline Monday and will remain down through at least Dec. 11 while crews work on upgrades and parts replacements designed to extend the radar’s life.

The NWS’s Birmingham office said it will use adjacent radar sites, as well as satellite and other data to continue monitoring weather conditions while the radar site is offline.

