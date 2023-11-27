November Teacher of the Month: Joey Williams

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - Our November Teacher of the Month may have started out on the diamond – but found himself within the four walls of the classroom.

To understand how Joey Williams became a teacher at Slocomb Middle School, you have to start from the beginning with his first love – baseball.

“I love the game of baseball and teaching kids to play the game the right way,” said Williams.

His passion for the sport began at the ripe age of five. He then grew up into an adult teaching science — a career he never imagined to grow to love.

“It’s a very exciting thing for me…every day I come to work and I’m excited to do my job,” expressed Williams. “These kids mean the world to me.”

He admits his first month of teaching was a shock but he gets the best of both worlds being able to work with middle and high school students.

It was through teaching that Joey was able to become the assistant baseball coach to the Slocomb Redtops.

One of the players, Gage Gilland, is thankful to have a coach like him.

“Helped us through the years win some games and help us even when we were losing games,” said Gilland.

Camaraderie and diligence — attributes Williams learned on the field that transferred over to his classroom and the students.

That sounds like a real MVP.

