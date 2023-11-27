Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

November Teacher of the Month: Joey Williams

Some people find their passion as a child and it carries over into adulthood.
Williams greatest lessons happen in the classroom and on the baseball field.
By Beyla Walker
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - Our November Teacher of the Month may have started out on the diamond – but found himself within the four walls of the classroom.

To understand how Joey Williams became a teacher at Slocomb Middle School, you have to start from the beginning with his first love – baseball.

“I love the game of baseball and teaching kids to play the game the right way,” said Williams.

His passion for the sport began at the ripe age of five. He then grew up into an adult teaching science — a career he never imagined to grow to love.

“It’s a very exciting thing for me…every day I come to work and I’m excited to do my job,” expressed Williams. “These kids mean the world to me.”

He admits his first month of teaching was a shock but he gets the best of both worlds being able to work with middle and high school students.

It was through teaching that Joey was able to become the assistant baseball coach to the Slocomb Redtops.

One of the players, Gage Gilland, is thankful to have a coach like him.

“Helped us through the years win some games and help us even when we were losing games,” said Gilland.

Camaraderie and diligence — attributes Williams learned on the field that transferred over to his classroom and the students.

That sounds like a real MVP.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Single vehicle crash claims life of Bonifay woman
Murder suspect Mekhi Lawton at a stand your ground court hearing on November 27, 2023.
Judge considers whether to drop charges against Peanut Parade shooter
Julius Ralph Brown turns himself in to DPD. Brown is the suspect in a murder that took place...
Suspect in Dothan teen’s Thanksgiving Eve murder turns himself in
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton (3) runs the ball against Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium...
Alabama scores late 4th quarter touchdown, wins historic Iron Bowl in Auburn

Latest News

Dothan City Schools early dismissal for holiday and Christmas break
Beacon of Hope ABA joined News4 to talk about their Sensory Santa and Characters events taking...
Talking Beacon of Hope ABA's Sensory Santa and Characters events
The worldwide day of giving is November 28. It's the time of year for people to choose their...
Talking Giving Tuesday 2023
Williams greatest lessons happen in the classroom and on the baseball field.
November Teacher of the Month: Joey Williams