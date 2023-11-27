Wiregrass Gives Back
LIVE: Alabama State Capitol’s 2023 Christmas tree arrives

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Christmas officially arrives in Alabama on Monday!

The 2023 Alabama State Christmas Tree, an Eastern Red Cedar, is set to arrive on the capitol steps around 2 p.m. Gov. Kay Ivey’s office says the tree aims to claim the title of the largest standing State Christmas Tree at a staggering four stories, or 40 feet, tall!

The tree will decorated throughout the week, and on Dec. 1, Ivey will hold the annual State Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony .

More details on the tree and where it came from will be released soon.

MORE HOLIDAY EVENTS
2023 holiday events across central Alabama

We’re compiling a list of parades, tree lightings, donation opportunities, and more.

The Town of Dayton Christmas Parade is happening tomorrow evening, December 9 at 6:00 pm,...

