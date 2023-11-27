Judge considers whether to drop charges against Peanut Parade shooter

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A judge is mulling whether to rule if a man who killed one and wounded another during the National Peanut Festival parade acted in self-defense.

That’s the claim of Mekhi Lawton, who hopes for a favorable stand-your-ground ruling that would vindicate him for the shootings that terrorized hundreds of 2022 parade goers, sending them scurrying for cover.

“There was a large group of people on Montana Street (near the Main Street parade route) when a fight occurred,” testified Dothan Police Investigator Scott Spivey, the murder case’s lead detective.

He also told Houston County Circuit Judge Todd Derrick that eyewitness accounts indicate that 22-year-old Garyoun Fluellen, fatally shot by Lawton, reached for his gun during the melee.

While there were multiple pistols at the shooting scene, Spivey also testified there is no conclusive evidence that Lawton shot in self-defense.

Video from nearby businesses shows that Lawton fled the scene and tossed his pistol, for which he had a concealed carry permit, still required when the shooting occurred.

Lawton retained attorney Adam Parker and surrendered to police about 12 hours after the shooting.

In reaction, security measures at the Peanut Festival intensified without additional incidents.

During Monday’s hearing, another witness testified that Fluellen instigated a heated fight and blamed Fluellen for sparking the gunfire that took his life.

However, Houston County Assistant District Attorney Robert Black showed a video of his interview with police that Black believes tells police that Fluellen did not entirely pull his gun from his pants and then changed his story after conferring with Parker.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.