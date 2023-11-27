Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Joe Burrow officially on injured/reserve list, Bengals elevate QB AJ McCarron active for game against Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(Terrance Williams | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is officially on the injured/reserve list after suffering a season-ending injury during the game against the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 16, according to the Cincinnati Bengals.

It was announced on the following day that an MRI on the franchise star revealed a torn ligament in his right wrist. The injury happened early in the game against the Ravens the night before, Head Coach Zac Taylor said in his postgame press conference.

The Bengals say quarterback AJ McCarron is active for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“As a practice squad player being elevated to the active roster for the game, he automatically will revert to the practice squad on Monday,” the Bengals said in a press release.

The Bengals picked McCarron in the fifth round in the 2014 NFL Draft, according to ESPN.

McCarron then spent about four years with the Bengals. He also played for other teams, such as the Raiders and the Texans.

He was signed to the Bengals practice squad in September, according to the Bengals.

In addition to McCarron, halfback Chase Brown is active for Sunday’s game. Brown was on the reserve/injured list since Oct. 28 with a hamstring injury, the Bengals said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Single vehicle crash claims life of Bonifay woman
Julius Ralph Brown turns himself in to DPD. Brown is the suspect in a murder that took place...
Suspect in Dothan teen’s Thanksgiving Eve murder turns himself in
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton (3) runs the ball against Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium...
Alabama scores late 4th quarter touchdown, wins historic Iron Bowl in Auburn
Troy huddles during the first half of an NCAA college football game between the Troy and the...
Troy extends win streak to 9, takes down Southern Miss 35-17

Latest News

Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton (3) runs the ball against Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium...
Alabama scores late 4th quarter touchdown, wins historic Iron Bowl in Auburn
Troy huddles during the first half of an NCAA college football game between the Troy and the...
Troy extends win streak to 9, takes down Southern Miss 35-17
Holmes County @ Bozeman
Holmes County @ Bozeman | 2023 Playoffs - 1 Rural Round 3
Leroy @ Brantley
Leroy @ Brantley | 2023 Playoffs - 1A Round 3