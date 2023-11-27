Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident

Avery Davis, 6, was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to officials. (Source: WIS)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero, Marcus Flowers and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) – A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina last week, according to officials.

Family members identified the boy as Avery Davis.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg County on Friday morning.

“Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of a 6-year-old who was killed after being accidentally shot Friday morning in a hunting accident,” SCDNR wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The department said officers are in the initial stages of investigation. Officials have not clarified how the shooting happened, but they are calling it an accident.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Single vehicle crash claims life of Bonifay woman
Julius Ralph Brown turns himself in to DPD. Brown is the suspect in a murder that took place...
Suspect in Dothan teen’s Thanksgiving Eve murder turns himself in
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton (3) runs the ball against Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium...
Alabama scores late 4th quarter touchdown, wins historic Iron Bowl in Auburn
Troy huddles during the first half of an NCAA college football game between the Troy and the...
Troy extends win streak to 9, takes down Southern Miss 35-17

Latest News

A family dog was shot while trying to protect a 12-year-old.
GRAPHIC: Family dog shot trying to protect 12-year-old
A family dog was shot while trying to protect a 12-year-old.
GRAPHIC: Family dog shot trying to protect 12-year-old
Williams greatest lessons happen in the classroom and on the baseball field.
November Teacher of the Month: Joey Williams
Jennifer Flewellen and her mom, Peggy, celebrate Jenn's acceptance into Mary Free Bed...
Woman who woke up after nearly 5 years in coma defies the odds