Dothan City Schools early dismissal for holiday and Christmas break

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - All Dothan City Schools will dismiss early for Holiday and Christmas Break on December 20, 2023.

Below are the staggered early dismissal times for all schools:

11:30 a.m.

All Elementary Schools

Dothan City Early Education Center

DCS Head Start & Preschool (Please note: Transportation will NOT be provided for DCS Head Start only )

11:45 a.m.

Carver 9th Grade Academy

12:00 p.m.

Dothan High School

PASS Academy

12:15 p.m.

Dothan Preparatory Academy

Dothan City Virtual School

Dothan City Schools Faculty and Staff will return on January 3 and students return on January 4.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.