Dothan City Schools early dismissal for holiday and Christmas break
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - All Dothan City Schools will dismiss early for Holiday and Christmas Break on December 20, 2023.
Below are the staggered early dismissal times for all schools:
11:30 a.m.
All Elementary Schools
Dothan City Early Education Center
DCS Head Start & Preschool (Please note: Transportation will NOT be provided for DCS Head Start only)
11:45 a.m.
Carver 9th Grade Academy
12:00 p.m.
Dothan High School
PASS Academy
12:15 p.m.
Dothan Preparatory Academy
Dothan City Virtual School
Dothan City Schools Faculty and Staff will return on January 3 and students return on January 4.
