Dothan City Schools early dismissal for holiday and Christmas break

By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - All Dothan City Schools will dismiss early for Holiday and Christmas Break on December 20, 2023.

Below are the staggered early dismissal times for all schools:

11:30 a.m.

All Elementary Schools

Dothan City Early Education Center

DCS Head Start & Preschool (Please note: Transportation will NOT be provided for DCS Head Start only)

11:45 a.m.

Carver 9th Grade Academy

12:00 p.m.

Dothan High School

PASS Academy

12:15 p.m.

Dothan Preparatory Academy

Dothan City Virtual School

Dothan City Schools Faculty and Staff will return on January 3 and students return on January 4.

