Cold Nights Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
By David Paul
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Cold air is moving into the Wiregrass, culminating with freezing temperatures for early Wednesday morning. After more frost Thursday morning, we’ll warm significantly for late-week and the weekend with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely at times.

TONIGHT – High cloudiness. Low near 37°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 58°. Winds N at 10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear and cold. Low near 31°. Winds light N.

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 31° High: 58° 0%

THU: Partly sunny. Low: 35° High: 61° 10%

FRI: Early showers and thunderstorms, then partly sunny. Low: 48° High: 72° 60%

SAT: Showers & thunderstorms at times. Low: 64° High: 70° 80%

SUN: Showers & thunderstorms at times. Low: 64° High: 72° 80%

MON: Early rain, then partly sunny. Low: 65° High: 74° 50%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The tropics are tranquil.

