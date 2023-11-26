Wiregrass Gives Back
Single vehicle crash claims life of Bonifay woman

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic(Source: MGN (Police Lights Graphic); KNOE)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A single vehicle wreck claimed the life of a Bonifay woman early Friday morning.

Amber N. Carnley, 28, was fatally injured when the car she was driving left Geneva County 45, struck a tree and caught fire.

According to Alabama law enforcement, Carnley was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was declared dead at the scene.

ALEA troopers are continuing to investigate the wreck.

