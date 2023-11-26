Wiregrass Gives Back
Rosalynn Carter to arrive in Atlanta, one of several memorial plans and services

Join WALB at around 3 p.m. for live coverage of the motorcade’s arrival in Atlanta.
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - At 3:15p.m, on Monday, the motorcade is expected to arrive at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta.

On Monday morning, WALB covered the motorcade for Rosalynn Carter departing from Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW). Wreaths were laid at 11 a.m. when the motorcade arrived at GSW.

For all of WALB’s coverage of the Carters, click here.

