Cool & Wet Start For The New Week

SYNOPSIS – Just as the Wiregrass was beginning to warm back towards the 70s, cooling scattered showers from the Gulf tomorrow will push our highs back down to the lower 60s. A wave of drier air will follow to provide clearer skies, chilly mornings, and cool afternoons through mid-week. We’re watching the potential for another round of strong thunderstorms sometime early next weekend.

TONIGHT – Increasing clouds. Low near 50°. Winds ENE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. High near 61°. Winds ENE at 5-10 mph. 50%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clouds clearing. Low near 47°. Winds N at 5-10 mph. 10%

EXTENDED

MON: A few high clouds. Low: 47° High: 60° 5%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 37° High: 59° 0%

WED: A few high clouds. Low: 34° High: 62° 0%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 36° High: 66° 5%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 48° High: 70° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 57° High: 72° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Chances for tropical development are slim in the days ahead.

