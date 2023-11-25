Reeltown @ Cottonwood | 2023 Playoffs - 2A Round 3
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COTTONWOOD, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Cottonwood Bears hosted the Reeltown Rebels in a quarterfinal matchup. The first quarterfinal appearance since 2010.
The Bears would fall to the Rebels 41-22.
