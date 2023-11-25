Holmes County @ Bozeman | 2023 Playoffs - 1 Rural Round 3

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WTVY) -- The Holmes County Blue Devils with one of their best seasons in a decade. The Blue Devils faced an unbeaten Bozeman Bucks team. Holmes County led 14-0 in the half, but the Bucks showed why they are unbeaten.

28 unanswered points gave the Bucks a 28-14 come from behind win to move onto the semifinals.

