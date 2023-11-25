Gulf Shores @ Headland | 2023 Playoffs - 5A Round 3

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Headland Rams in their first football quarterfinal appearance in school history. A tough task taking on the Gulf Shores Dolphins.

The Rams fall 35-14 finishing 10-3 on the season.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.