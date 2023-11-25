Wiregrass Gives Back
Enterprise businesses stay relaxed for Black Friday shoppers

According to a survey from the Consumer Publication Bankrate, 72% of shoppers are planning to...
According to a survey from the Consumer Publication Bankrate, 72% of shoppers are planning to shop small this year, which is up 65% from 2022.(WTVY)
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - When you hear the name “Black Friday,” visions of crazed shoppers competing for the last television or camping out outside of stores might come to mind.

But in the City of Progress, the holiday is celebrated in a relaxed fashion...literally.

Store owners and shoppers sport pajamas to shop till they drop.

“I love that Downtown Enterprise collaborates and as a team, we get all the Enterprise people and even Dothan people together to shop locally here in Enterprise, you know,” said Kelsey Payne, owner of Simply Southern Outfitters. “We don’t have a ton here in Enterprise, but it’s awesome that we provide enough for local people to shop with us.”

One holiday shopper prefers to keep their money in the hands of small businesses they know.

“You know a bunch of the owners and things like that and you want to support them and that money means something to them rather than going to a big box store where the money is going to shareholders and all of them,” Kameron Strickland, a holiday shopper, said. “So we just like to keep Enterprise going and shopping local.”

And for small business owners that gesture doesn’t go unnoticed.

“It means more than we can even say,” said Payne. “I mean...it’s incredible to us that they choose to shop locally instead of going to big box stores. It’s just unbelievable to us we really love that.”

