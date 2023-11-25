Early County @ Schley County | 2023 Playoffs - A Division II Round 3

ELLAVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Early County Bobcats went on the road against the Schley County Wildcats. The Bobcats looked to repay a loss earlier in the season.

Bobcats had the lead late but fell 28-24 for the Wildcats and their season ends with an 8-5 record.

