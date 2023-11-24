Wiregrass Gives Back
Tracking Late Weekend Rain

From Meteorologist Ryan Dugger in the 4Warn Storm Center
By Ryan Dugger
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Last night’s brief system of showers quickly shot east this morning to kick off our weekend with sunnier skies. While conditions are dry for the Iron Bowl tomorrow afternoon, clouds will increase overnight Saturday as our next rain maker from the Gulf approaches the Wiregrass. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will subside quickly after Sunday to provide the new week with plentiful sunshine, cold mornings, and cool afternoons.

TODAY – Mostly sunny. High near 64°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 42°. Winds light N.

TOMORROW – High cloudiness. High near 67°. Winds ENE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Low: 46° High: 65° 50%

MON: Sunny with some high clouds. Low: 52° High: 63° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 37° High: 59° 0%

WED: Sunny with some high clouds. Low: 34° High: 61° 0%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 36° High: 64° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – A disturbance east of Bermuda is being watched for potential tropical development over the next few days, but it will remain far from the U.S. The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet.

