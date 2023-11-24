Wiregrass Gives Back
People of the Wiregrass share what they are thankful for

This week News4 is highlighting what the people of the Wiregrass is thankful for.
By Kinsley Centers and Makyla Simmons
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News4 is out and about in the community each day with a mission to bring you the latest headlines, developments, breaking news and so much more.

This week for Thanksgiving, News4′s Makyla Simmons took a moment to pause during the interviews and ask the people of the Wiregrass to share what they are most thankful for this holiday season. People expressed thanks for their, family, their friends, their faith, and so much more. All in all, these folks are beaming with gratitude this Thanksgiving.

Watch the full story above.

