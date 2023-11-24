Ozark hosts community-wide Thanksgiving dinner

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The Ozark Civic Center was buzzing with the sound of volunteers for a day they had all been waiting for.

Pastor Eric Fuller of Ozark Baptist Church worked with Dr. Phil Sims and over 18 other churches to plan the Dale County Community Thanksgiving Dinner.

Planning for the event took about 6 months, according to Fuller, who said he was excited about the amount of people that showed up to help.

The community-wide event provided free meals to hundreds of people. While ensuring that everyone was fed, Pastor Fuller said that volunteers were also committed to a much simpler goal.

“If one person gets touched by us serving, then that is worth everything. We are called to serve, that is what Jesus said,” Fuller expressed about the overall goal.

Volunteers formed an assembly line to prepare plates, some even going out to deliver fresh meals to first responders and nursing home employees as they worked on the holiday.

For some like Kim Bartley, giving to others is the one thing that helps get them through tough times.

“For me, helping others takes my mind off of my problems because it reminds me that everyone has problems and everyone needs help,” Bartley said about volunteering at this dinner for the past few years.

The dinner has been hosted since 2021 when Dr. Phil Sims brought the idea to his church and other ministers.

That year, they fed at least 836 people with over 200 volunteers.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.