Moma Tina’s giving back to the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Moma Tina’s is a non-profit mission house with a desire to feed communities in need.

For Thanksgiving, they hit the streets to feed the people of Dothan. They weren’t alone, several organizations joined in to lend a helping hand.

The Ordinary People Society said it was a big deal, and it was heartwarming to help out.

“This has been a major impact. We are very aware through some of the coalitions that there is still an outgrowing homeless population here. Being there for their families is a blessing and an honor,” said Rodreshia Russaw Glasgow.

The people were welcomed with plenty of smiling faces and open arms on this Thanksgiving Day.

The Ordinary People Society plans on giving back on next Tuesday to the community.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.