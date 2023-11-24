Wiregrass Gives Back
Moma Tina’s giving back to the Wiregrass

For Thanksgiving, they hit the streets to feed the people of Dothan alongside several local organizations.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Moma Tina’s is a non-profit mission house with a desire to feed communities in need.

For Thanksgiving, they hit the streets to feed the people of Dothan. They weren’t alone, several organizations joined in to lend a helping hand.

The Ordinary People Society said it was a big deal, and it was heartwarming to help out.

“This has been a major impact. We are very aware through some of the coalitions that there is still an outgrowing homeless population here. Being there for their families is a blessing and an honor,” said Rodreshia Russaw Glasgow.

The people were welcomed with plenty of smiling faces and open arms on this Thanksgiving Day.

The Ordinary People Society plans on giving back on next Tuesday to the community.

