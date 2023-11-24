Late Weekend Rain Possible

SYNOPSIS – Skies are clear this afternoon and are expected to stay that way through the overnight. Temperatures tonight will fall into the lower 40s for much of the area, warming up to the middle to upper 60s by afternoon. A few showers at least are on track for Sunday, with the better chance being late in the day. These should pass out of the way by early Monday morning, however, breezy winds behind the front will make it difficult for temperatures to reach the middle 60s Monday. Colder mornings are on the way for next week with lows in the middle 30s most mornings, and some spots dropping to around freezing.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 42°. Winds light NNW.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny, few high clouds. High near 67°. Winds ENE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 47°. Winds ENE 5 mph. 10%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered showers. Low: 47° High: 65° 50%

MON: Mostly cloudy, decreasing PM clouds. Low: 50° High: 63° 10%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 37° High: 59° 0%

WED: Sunny. Low: 34° High: 62° 0%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 34° High: 64° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 43° High: 67° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – A non-tropical area of low pressure located over the central subtropical Atlantic is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. This low will travel over colder north Atlantic waters and not impact the U.S. or Caribbean.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.