Dothan VFW post hosts Thanksgivng lunch for veterans

The Veterans of Foreign Wars post makes it a goal every year to be there for veterans, especially homeless veterans or those without families.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On this Thanksgiving, one area organization spread holiday cheer to our nation’s heroes.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Dothan held a free Thanksgiving lunch for all veterans and their families.

Board Chairmen Tony Shipes said now is the perfect time to show appreciation to our veterans.

“I think in reality, I say for all of us, it is extremely heartwarming. It also breaks your heart but it is heartwarming to see what these guys have gone through in their careers and then in turn being thankful and at least trying to give back to our community,” Shipes said about the event.

Commander of the post, David Medley, added, “It is worth everything we do here. We have a great hardworking group of people here who work tirelessly to do for veterans the best that we can do.”

Tony Shipes tells us it took the help of many volunteers to pull this dinner off, who take an interest in honoring the brave men and women who have fought for this country.

