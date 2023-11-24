Beloved Atlanta Braves mascot who portrayed ‘Chief Noc-A-Homa’ dies

Wiregrass Gives Back
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:22 PM CST
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta is mourning the loss of a beloved legend in baseball.

Levi Walker, Jr., known by the community Atlanta Braves mascot Chief Noc-A-Homa, died Friday afternoon with family by his side. Walker served as the Braves’ mascot from 1966 to 1985 and became famous for doing a dance on the pitcher’s mound before games.

In July 2022, the 80-year-old chief was rushed to the Northeast Georgia Medical Center after his health began declining.

“I’ve been blessed by the fans to be the mascot for the Atlanta Braves,” Chief Noc-A-Homa said last year.

