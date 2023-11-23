Wiregrass area church, foundation helping community prep for Thanksgiving

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - People in the community are better prepared for Thanksgiving, thanks to a Wiregrass area church and a local foundation.

Sir Jeremiah Foundation worked with the Firstborn Abundance of Faith Holiness Church to give out turkeys and canned Thanksgiving staples. Most of the supplies went to people who are homeless or needed a helping hand this holiday.

“It’s not just going and knocking on doors and giving away boxes, but it could be someone homeless; it could be an addict. It could be anybody people look past, but to see the Love of God where someone can say you know what here, let me give this to you. They might not have money but to buy food, they might have nobody,” Angela Godfrey a founding member of Sir Jeremiah said.

In the next couple of weeks, these groups plan on doing another cheerful act at an area nursing home. Godfrey said they are looking for volunteers and donations of crafting material.

If you’re interested, you can call 334-828-5270 or email sjfoundationinc2008@gmail.com

