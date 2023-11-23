Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Turkey gravy recalled because of mislabeling

Hy-Vee turkey gravy
Hy-Vee turkey gravy
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Secena Foods is recalling glass jars of Hy-Vee turkey gravy because of a mislabeling issue.

According to the company, the product may actually contain beef gravy as well as a soy allergen that is not declared on the label.

The recall only affects glass jars of turkey gravy sold at Hy-Vee stores.

Those with a soy allergy risk a serious or life-threatening reaction if consumers.

Seneca is not aware of any reports of illness related to the recall.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person reportedly died when a vehicle veered off a rural Houston County highway on...
One person reported dead in Houston County traffic accident
One person is dead after a late night shooting incident in Dothan on Thanksgiving Eve.
Dothan teen identified as victim of deadly Thanksgiving Eve shooting
Generic police lights
Two vehicle wreck claims life of Coffee County woman
Gordon's salary, effective December 1, is among the highest of municipal judges in Alabama
Mayor breaks tie, commission approves $700,000 contract for Dothan judge
ALEA reports that the crash happened around 6:08 p.m., and is impacting the southbound lanes of...
Portion of Highway 231 closed after Dale County two-vehicle crash

Latest News

Rayilee Ariyah Rose Coleman and Dyatsy Oneal Coleman
Amber Alert issued for abducted 2-year-old from North Carolina
AMBER Alert issued for missing 2-year-old believed to be with father in NC
AMBER Alert issued for missing 2-year-old believed to be with father in NC
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday
File - Crowds walk past a large store sign displaying a Black Friday discount in midtown...
Retailers ready to kick off unofficial start of the holiday season just as shoppers pull back