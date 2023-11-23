Wiregrass Gives Back
Suspect sought in Dothan teen’s Thanksgiving Eve murder

The 19-year-old was taken to Southeast Health for additional treatment, but ultimately died as a result of his injuries a short time later.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Police suspect Julius Ralph Brown, who records show is on the run from drug charges, of murder in the death of a Dothan man.

During a brief Thanksgiving Day news conference, the head Dothan detective named Brown as the person who investigators believe shot 19-year-old Antwan Shonquez Register.

Register died along Richland Road in Dothan late Wednesday, Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall told reporters.

“We have a couple of speculations about motive, but that is to be determined,” Hall said.

According to court records, Brown, 23, failed to show up for his arraignment on drug charges last month, and Houston County Circuit Judge Kevin Moulton issued an arrest warrant.

When captured and pending interrogation, police will charge Brown with murder.

