Spaces going quickly for 2023 BYOB event at Highland Oaks Golf Trail

Magnolia Course at Robert Trent Jones Highland Oaks golf course
Magnolia Course at Robert Trent Jones Highland Oaks golf course(Robert Trent Jones Golf Course)
By Briana Jones
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Act fast if you plan to participate in this year’s Bring Your Own Buddy Scramble at the Highland Oaks Golf Course. The trail-wide shot gun start is set for December 2nd at 10:00 A.M.

The BYOB is a charity based event where all sites through the Robert Trent Jones Golf Course participate. Players at Highland Oaks will compete for the Wiregrass Area United Way on the Highlands and Marshwood courses.

The competition is a standard 4-man team scramble with the entry fee including golf, cart, and lunch.

A 2024 trail card will be handed out to all who participate.

