Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Satsuma production takes big hit due to 2022 cold snap

Due to crop loss, CornDodgers Farm in Headland has cancelled their Satsuma Day this year, where people would typically go and pick their own.
By Will Polston
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - 2022 brought a stretch of cold weather and wind chills, leaving farmers to feel the effect today.

Corndodgers Farm in Headland has cancelled their Satsuma Day due to crop loss, claiming it to be a result of the uncharacteristic cold last year.

Amanda Knight, the owner of Corndodgers, reported a 100% crop loss this year on satsumas. She says 10% of her trees completely died and the trees that have produced the crop are tougher and drier than normal.

“Our average satsuma production the last several years has been anywhere from about 60,000 to 80,000 pounds on these trees. This year, we are looking at, pretty much, an absolute zero,” said Amanda Knight, owner of Corndodgers. “We might have 30 to 40 pounds of satsumas on the trees, and the ones that are on there are not harvestable. They are just not good.”

Corndodgers will remain closed throughout the winter and reopen in the spring with more events.

To keep up with events happening at Corndodgers Farm, visit the farm’s Facebook page by clicking here.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gordon's salary, effective December 1, is among the highest of municipal judges in Alabama
Mayor breaks tie, commission approves $700,000 contract for Dothan judge
4Warn Weather Day
4Warn Weather Day declared for Tuesday
ALEA reports that the crash happened around 6:08 p.m., and is impacting the southbound lanes of...
Portion of Highway 231 closed after Dale County two-vehicle crash
The Helms family has inhabited hundreds of acres in Slocomb since the 1890s.
Why the Helms family is proud to be farmers
Generic police lights
Two vehicle wreck claims life of Coffee County woman

Latest News

Sir Jeremiah Foundation worked with the Firstborn Abundance of Faith Holiness Church to give...
Wiregrass area church, foundation helping community prep for Thanksgiving
The American Legion in Dothan has served the community for nearly a century while having no...
Land restriction causing American Legion to be without a building
Mayor Jayme Stayton calls the dilapidated buildings "eye sores" and says they contribute to...
City of Daleville secures funding for demolition project
Rising costs have caused people to really track their spending and cut out items they'd...
Navigating holiday grocery shopping amid inflation