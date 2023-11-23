Satsuma production takes big hit due to 2022 cold snap

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - 2022 brought a stretch of cold weather and wind chills, leaving farmers to feel the effect today.

Corndodgers Farm in Headland has cancelled their Satsuma Day due to crop loss, claiming it to be a result of the uncharacteristic cold last year.

Amanda Knight, the owner of Corndodgers, reported a 100% crop loss this year on satsumas. She says 10% of her trees completely died and the trees that have produced the crop are tougher and drier than normal.

“Our average satsuma production the last several years has been anywhere from about 60,000 to 80,000 pounds on these trees. This year, we are looking at, pretty much, an absolute zero,” said Amanda Knight, owner of Corndodgers. “We might have 30 to 40 pounds of satsumas on the trees, and the ones that are on there are not harvestable. They are just not good.”

Corndodgers will remain closed throughout the winter and reopen in the spring with more events.

To keep up with events happening at Corndodgers Farm, visit the farm’s Facebook page by clicking here.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.