One person reported dead in Houston County traffic accident

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - One person reportedly died when a vehicle veered off a rural Houston County highway on Wednesday night.

The wreck happened at about 7:10 p.m. along Highway 55 near Ashford.

One victim was reported dead at the scene of the single-vehicle accident.

Additional information was not immediately available.

