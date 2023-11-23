Wiregrass Gives Back
One dead in Dothan Thanksgiving Eve shooting

One person is dead after a late night shooting incident in Dothan on Thanksgiving Eve.
By Ty Storey and Kinsley Centers
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead after a late night shooting incident in Dothan on Thanksgiving Eve.

The shooting happened on Richland Road, a community just east of the Deer Run Mobile Home Park. One victim was transported by EMS to Southeast Health.

News4 reached out to Dothan Police Major Will Glover, who confirmed that victim has since died as a result of their injuries, and that a homicide investigation is underway at this time.

We will update as more information becomes available.

