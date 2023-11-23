Navigating holiday grocery shopping amid inflation

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Grocery stores are expected to see a boost in customers ahead of Thanksgiving.

With inflation, more traffic does not necessarily mean more sales.

Inflation is causing people to really track their spending and cut out items they’d normally pick up.

News4 spoke with one Dothan accountant who believes it is a good idea for everyone to stick to a budget, especially for trips to the grocery store.

Willie Brady and Betty Andrews are two shoppers at a local store who seem to think paying for groceries is more of a hassle now than ever before.

Brady points to it being hard to make ends meet as it is for most people. Andrews chose to stick to a budget on her most recent trip to the store although she wishes she didn’t have to.

Experts believe inflation is to blame. Although it has slowed down since the inflation spike in 2022, many are still able to feel the impact in the grocery store.

Brady said, “It is difficult in the fact that just to get a meal on the table for your family, it costs 2 or 3 times as much as it did just 4 or 5 years ago,” about purchasing groceries recently.

Thomas Parish is the Chief Public Accountant for ATC Group in Dothan. Parish thinks inflation will influence how most people choose to spend their money this holiday season.

“I have seen anywhere from 76% to 92% of people are going to buy fewer items this year,” Parish said, all because of inflation.

Parish noted that Alabamians did get a little help this year thanks to state legislation. Grocery tax was dropped to 3% from 4% to which Parish said, “Every little bit helps.”

Alabamians are also catching a break at the gas pump with an average cost of under $3 a gallon this Thanksgiving.

As for shopping this holiday season, his advice was quite simple for budgeting.

“Don’t spend so much.... the best thing is to really cut back your spending, especially for the Christmas season,” Parish advised.

