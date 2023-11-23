A life-saving friendship comes in handy during a time of need

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - Walt Ellis and Melanie Hill were enjoying lunch when an event took a turn for the worst.

On November 17, the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting at the Big Red Metals in Slocomb.

“We were both just eating and he was almost done but I wasn’t. It was pork, and it was delicious. I swallowed a piece of meat, and as soon as I swallowed it it lodged in my throat,” Hill said.

Ellis jumped into action, performing the Heimlich technique.

“Her face was ghost-white, and her eyeballs were huge. It was water pouring out of her mouth. At that point, I noticed she was kind of choking. After that, it was kind of a blur. I hopped up from my chair and went around the table behind her. Immediately started performing the Heimlich,” Ellis said.

Afterward, they were both rattled, but grateful for Ellis’s quick action and a healthy outcome.

“It was so scary, I never thought I would have to say or get to say someone saved my life, and that’s what happened,” Hill said.

Hill and Ellis said it’s important to know the Heimlich technique, as you could be the one to save someone’s life.

