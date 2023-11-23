Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Iron Bowl Battle of the Sauce: Alabama White Sauce vs. Auburn Tiger Sauce

Kathy’s Southern Kitchen invited News4′s Kinsley Centers back to her kitchen for the battle of...
Kathy’s Southern Kitchen invited News4′s Kinsley Centers back to her kitchen for the battle of the sauces ahead of the Iron Bowl weekend.(WTVY)
By Kinsley Centers
Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Kathy’s Southern Kitchen invited News4′s Kinsley Centers back to her kitchen for a battle of the sauces ahead of Iron Bowl weekend.

The Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, November 25 and Kathy wants to make sure your game day spread is top-notch with a couple of extra additions on your table.

Kathy shares her Alabama White Sauce and her Auburn Tiger Sauce recipes to make sure all of your loved ones are happy, whether the watch party is house-divided or not. A bonus: she also shared her Hot Wing Recipe below to really tackle this weekend with the best dish at the tailgate.

You can watch the full length segment here:

Click here to view more recipes from Kathy’s Southern Kitchen

Alabama White Sauce Recipe

Ingredients

• ½ cup mayonnaise

• 3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

• ½ to 1 tablespoon hot sauce (optional)

• ½ teaspoon chili powder

• ½ teaspoon garlic powder

• ½ teaspoon onion powder

• 1 teaspoon sugar

• ¼ teaspoon black pepper

• Pinch of cayenne pepper (optional)

Instructions: Whisk all ingredients together. Allow the sauce to rest in the refrigerator for at least an hour to allow the flavors to meld together.

Auburn Tiger Sauce Recipe

Ingredients

· ½ cup mayonnaise

· 1/3 cup creamy horseradish sauce

· 1/3 cup ketchup

· 1 tablespoon smoked paprika

· 1 teaspoon sugar

Instructions: Whisk all ingredients together. Allow the sauce to rest in the refrigerator for at least an hour to allow the flavors to meld together.

Hot Wings Recipe

Ingredients

· 3 pounds of chicken wings

· ¼ cup salted butter, melted

· 1 tablespoon baking powder

· 1 tablespoon chili powder

· 1 teaspoon garlic powder

· 1 teaspoon onion powder

· ¼ teaspoon salt, or to taste

· ¼ teaspoon sugar

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Line the baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Place wings on a baking sheet. Drizzle butter over the wings.

3. In a medium bowl, stir together dry ingredients. Sprinkle over wings, coating all sides.

4. Cook for approximately 15 minutes or until golden brown and cooked through.

Serve with Alabama White Sauce and Auburn Tiger Sauce

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a late night shooting incident in Dothan on Thanksgiving Eve.
Dothan teen identified as victim of deadly Thanksgiving Eve shooting
One person reportedly died when a vehicle veered off a rural Houston County highway on...
One person reported dead in Houston County traffic accident
Generic police lights
Two vehicle wreck claims life of Coffee County woman
walt ellis and melanie hill
A life-saving friendship comes in handy during a time of need
Gordon's salary, effective December 1, is among the highest of municipal judges in Alabama
Mayor breaks tie, commission approves $700,000 contract for Dothan judge

Latest News

The 19-year-old was taken to Southeast Health for additional treatment, but ultimately died as...
Dothan teen identified as victim of deadly Thanksgiving Eve shooting
One person is dead after a late night shooting incident in Dothan on Thanksgiving Eve.
Dothan teen identified as victim of deadly Thanksgiving Eve shooting
walt ellis and melanie hill
A life-saving friendship comes in handy during a time of need
One Dothan man saved his friend's life with the help of his quick thinking.
A life-saving friendship comes in handy during a time of need