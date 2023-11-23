Iron Bowl Battle of the Sauce: Alabama White Sauce vs. Auburn Tiger Sauce

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Kathy’s Southern Kitchen invited News4′s Kinsley Centers back to her kitchen for a battle of the sauces ahead of Iron Bowl weekend.

The Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, November 25 and Kathy wants to make sure your game day spread is top-notch with a couple of extra additions on your table.

Kathy shares her Alabama White Sauce and her Auburn Tiger Sauce recipes to make sure all of your loved ones are happy, whether the watch party is house-divided or not. A bonus: she also shared her Hot Wing Recipe below to really tackle this weekend with the best dish at the tailgate.

Alabama White Sauce Recipe

Ingredients

• ½ cup mayonnaise

• 3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

• ½ to 1 tablespoon hot sauce (optional)

• ½ teaspoon chili powder

• ½ teaspoon garlic powder

• ½ teaspoon onion powder

• 1 teaspoon sugar

• ¼ teaspoon black pepper

• Pinch of cayenne pepper (optional)

Instructions: Whisk all ingredients together. Allow the sauce to rest in the refrigerator for at least an hour to allow the flavors to meld together.

Auburn Tiger Sauce Recipe

Ingredients

· ½ cup mayonnaise

· 1/3 cup creamy horseradish sauce

· 1/3 cup ketchup

· 1 tablespoon smoked paprika

· 1 teaspoon sugar

Instructions: Whisk all ingredients together. Allow the sauce to rest in the refrigerator for at least an hour to allow the flavors to meld together.

Hot Wings Recipe

Ingredients

· 3 pounds of chicken wings

· ¼ cup salted butter, melted

· 1 tablespoon baking powder

· 1 tablespoon chili powder

· 1 teaspoon garlic powder

· 1 teaspoon onion powder

· ¼ teaspoon salt, or to taste

· ¼ teaspoon sugar

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Line the baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Place wings on a baking sheet. Drizzle butter over the wings.

3. In a medium bowl, stir together dry ingredients. Sprinkle over wings, coating all sides.

4. Cook for approximately 15 minutes or until golden brown and cooked through.

Serve with Alabama White Sauce and Auburn Tiger Sauce

