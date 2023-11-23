Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Few Light Showers Possible Tonight

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Happy Thanksgiving! A few light showers will be possible this evening as an area of low pressure near the eastern edge of Texas tries to increase moisture a bit for the area. Rainfall amounts will be very low and a lot of the region will be skipped this time around. We should get some clearing for Friday which will allow temperatures to reach the middle 60s. Saturday will be dry, but our next system will come through late in the day Sunday, bringing another chance of light showers. This round of showers has the potential to be more scattered, but for now the chance is about 30%. Most of Monday looks dry with cold temperatures behind the front as lows fall to the 30s Tuesday morning.

TONIGHT – Cloudy with a few showers. Low near 47°. Winds NW at 5 mph. 30%

TOMORROW – Sunny to partly cloudy. High near 64°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 43°. Winds light N.

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly sunny, few high clouds. Low: 43° High: 67° 0%

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered light PM rain. Low: 46° High: 66° 30% PM

MON: Mostly cloudy, a stray shower early. Low: 52° High: 63° 10%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 37° High: 59° 0%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 34° High: 61° 0%

THU: Mostly sunny, chance of showers late. Low: 36° High: 63° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 Foot Or Less.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @zackwebwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a late night shooting incident in Dothan on Thanksgiving Eve.
Dothan teen identified as victim of deadly Thanksgiving Eve shooting
One person reportedly died when a vehicle veered off a rural Houston County highway on...
Man killed in Houston County wreck identified
Generic police lights
Two vehicle wreck claims life of Coffee County woman
walt ellis and melanie hill
A life-saving friendship comes in handy during a time of need
Gordon's salary, effective December 1, is among the highest of municipal judges in Alabama
Mayor breaks tie, commission approves $700,000 contract for Dothan judge

Latest News

Color The Weather 11-23-23
Color The Weather 11-23-23
Meteorologist Zack Webster Weathercast Thursday, November 23, 2023
4Warn Weather
Cloudy and Cool Thanksgiving
Zach Hatcher
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher Weathercast Wednesday, November 22, 2023