Few Light Showers Possible Tonight

SYNOPSIS – Happy Thanksgiving! A few light showers will be possible this evening as an area of low pressure near the eastern edge of Texas tries to increase moisture a bit for the area. Rainfall amounts will be very low and a lot of the region will be skipped this time around. We should get some clearing for Friday which will allow temperatures to reach the middle 60s. Saturday will be dry, but our next system will come through late in the day Sunday, bringing another chance of light showers. This round of showers has the potential to be more scattered, but for now the chance is about 30%. Most of Monday looks dry with cold temperatures behind the front as lows fall to the 30s Tuesday morning.

TONIGHT – Cloudy with a few showers. Low near 47°. Winds NW at 5 mph. 30%

TOMORROW – Sunny to partly cloudy. High near 64°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 43°. Winds light N.

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly sunny, few high clouds. Low: 43° High: 67° 0%

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered light PM rain. Low: 46° High: 66° 30% PM

MON: Mostly cloudy, a stray shower early. Low: 52° High: 63° 10%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 37° High: 59° 0%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 34° High: 61° 0%

THU: Mostly sunny, chance of showers late. Low: 36° High: 63° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 Foot Or Less.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @zackwebwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.