Cloudy and Cool Thanksgiving

From Meteorologist Zack Webster in the 4Warn Storm Center
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By Zack Webster
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 6:14 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Clearer skies settled into the region last night and really cooled those temperatures off to start our Thanksgiving morning. Clouds will gradually be on the increase through the day, but we should still see enough sunshine to warm back up into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Clouds continue tonight with a small chance for a few light showers, then skies clear out and we turn a little warmer as we start looking toward Iron Bowl weekend. Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!

TODAY – Morning high cloudiness, then partly sunny. High near 60°. Winds N at 5 mph. 10%

TONIGHT – A few light showers. Low near 47°. Winds light WNW.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 64°. Winds NW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Sunny with some high clouds. Low: 44° High: 67°

SUN: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Low: 46° High: 66° 30%

MON: Sunny with some high clouds. Low: 52° High: 63°

TUE: Sunny. Low: 39° High: 59°

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 35° High: 61°

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – A disturbance well out in the open Atlantic east of Bermuda is being watched for potential tropical development over the next few days. The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet.

