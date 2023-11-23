Cloudy and Cool Thanksgiving

SYNOPSIS – Clearer skies settled into the region last night and really cooled those temperatures off to start our Thanksgiving morning. Clouds will gradually be on the increase through the day, but we should still see enough sunshine to warm back up into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Clouds continue tonight with a small chance for a few light showers, then skies clear out and we turn a little warmer as we start looking toward Iron Bowl weekend. Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!

TODAY – Morning high cloudiness, then partly sunny. High near 60°. Winds N at 5 mph. 10%

TONIGHT – A few light showers. Low near 47°. Winds light WNW.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 64°. Winds NW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Sunny with some high clouds. Low: 44° High: 67°

SUN: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Low: 46° High: 66° 30%

MON: Sunny with some high clouds. Low: 52° High: 63°

TUE: Sunny. Low: 39° High: 59°

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 35° High: 61°

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – A disturbance well out in the open Atlantic east of Bermuda is being watched for potential tropical development over the next few days. The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @ZackWebWx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.