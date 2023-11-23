Wiregrass Gives Back
City of Daleville secures funding for demolition project

Mayor Jayme Stayton calls the dilapidated buildings "eye sores" and says they contribute to crime problems.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Daleville secured much-needed funding for a series of demolitions.

The city is using a Community Development Block Grant to help tear down old buildings.

Mayor Jayme Stayton calls them eyesores and believes they contribute to crime problems.

“Getting this grant, and it does not cost the folks that own the building anything to have them torn down, is a blessing. Once we get these buildings tor down, that will open up a pathway for people,” Stayton said about what getting rid of those 10 buildings will do for the city.

The project clears the way for new stores that could boost the city’s economy.

The project could begin after the new year.

