Two vehicle wreck claims life of Coffee County woman

By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Coffee County woman Tuesday afternoon.

Glenda Richards, 42, of Brundidge was pronounced dead at the scene, per Coffee County Cornoer Arnold Woodham.

The wreck occurred just inside Coffee County on Alabama Highway 125.

Richards was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the head-on collision.

ALEA and the Coffee County Coroner’s Officer are investigating.

