Turkey Classic: Charles Henderson punches ticket to Dothan Hoops Classic

Charles Henderson take down Florala 78-53.
By Briana Jones
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It was the Florala Wildcats and Charles Henderson Trojans who met in the finale of the Turkey Classic on Tuesday. The championship game was moved up due to weather but still would secure a spot in the Hoops Classic for the winner.

Wildcats had a hot first quarter not allowing the Trojans to lead until the very end. The second quarter, senior Bray Jones helped spark a hot run that would push the team into a large lead to ultimately help them win the game.

Head coach Timothy Faison said, “I thought we played well all things considered. We’ve only had a day to practice from having our football guys back. I’ve been playing with JV and 9th graders so it’s encouraging”.

The Trojans took home the win 78-53. Continue to follow WTVY News4 for updates on other competition in the Dothan Hoops Classic in the coming weeks.

