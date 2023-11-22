Tips in the kitchen for Thanksgiving

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Cooking Thanksgiving dinner is a daunting task for even the most experienced home chefs. Here are some tips to help ease some of the stress in the kitchen.

It might seem small but making a plan can help make things run more smoothly. Some people use spreadsheets to handle Thanksgiving meal prep, but something as simple as jotting down a tentative schedule on a notepad and sticking it to your fridge will get the job done.

If you already have your turkey, and hopefully you do, go ahead and start thawing it now. Pop it in the fridge and be ready to thaw it more in cold water. It can take up to six hours to thaw completely.

Be sure to use a meat thermometer so you don’t overcook or undercook your turkey. Putting butter under the skin can help keep it from drying out.

Handling pies and rolls the day before can be a huge time-saver. If you can’t get them done the day before, try to get them out of the way early. Desserts can be tricky and you want to free up as much oven space as possible for later in the day.

A clean workspace can alleviate that feeling of chaos so try to clean as you go. Put dirty dishes straight into the dishwasher or enlist a family member to help with handwashing. This makes the inevitable post-meal cleanup much more manageable.

Lastly, don’t be afraid to ask for help or make mistakes. It’s okay if you forget the cranberry sauce. Communicate with your loved ones and kindly ask someone to stop by the store.

Are you a Thanksgiving pro? Share some of your tips on the News4 Facebook page.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.