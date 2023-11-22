Wiregrass Gives Back
Thomas Govan seeking open seat for Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 2

Govan has 15 years of experience of being a prosecutor, where he says he protects Alabama families.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Thomas Govan is seeking the open seat for Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 2. Govan’s current position is Chief of the Criminal Trial Division of the Alabama Attorney’s Office.

He has 15 years experience of being a prosecutor, where he said he protects Alabama families. Govan said his goal is to continue his work and defend the rule of law while upholding the Constitution.

“The Court of Appeals needs good experience, a judge with conservative, judicial philosophy. That is what I hope to bring. I fought against violent crime and stood up against violent crime as a prosecutor. I want to bring that tough rule of law mentality to the court of criminal appeals,” Govan said.

His opponent is Rich Anderson. The primary starts on March 5th, 2024. The seat is currently being held by Chris McCool.

