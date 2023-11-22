Wiregrass Gives Back
Staying Cloudy and Cool

From Meteorologist Zack Webster in the 4Warn Storm Center
By Zack Webster
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
SYNOPSIS – After an active late afternoon and evening with strong thunderstorms marching across the region, today should be a much quieter and cooler day across the Wiregrass. We’ll see some peeks of sunshine at times, but clouds will be holding tough today and into Thanksgiving as well. We’ll see a bit more sunshine and start to turn warmer by the weekend, then another round of cooler air looks to settle into the region by the middle of next week.

TODAY – Partly sunny. Breezy. High near 61°. Winds NW at 15 mph.

TONIGHT – Some clearing with high clouds lingering. Low near 43°. Winds NNW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy. A few showers possible by the evening. High near 61°. Winds N at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 47° High: 63°

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 45° High: 65°

SUN: Partly sunny. Low: 46° High: 68°

MON: Partly cloudy with mostly high clouds. Low: 50° High: 67°

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 41° High: 59°

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – *Small Craft Advisory until this afternoon.* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 20 kts. Seas offshore 4-5 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Outside of a disturbance over the open Atlantic well to the east of Bermuda, the Atlantic basin is quiet with no areas of potential development.

