Portion of Highway 231 closed after Dale County two-vehicle crash

By Ty Storey
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A portion of U.S. Highway 231 has been closed after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday evening in Dale County.

ALEA reports that the crash happened around 6:08 p.m., and is impacting the southbound lanes of the roadway near the 231 Rest Area, between Dale County Roads 18 and 30 a few miles south of Ozark.

The roadway is currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time, according to ALEA.

Troopers are also on the scene investigating the crash.

